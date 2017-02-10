Young Professionals group gets new name, bigger goals

The Young Professionals for Texas A&M University-Texarkana has evolved into a new group with a broader vision and a wider reach, according to school officials. The organization revealed its new name, Eagle Impact, at "Taco 'bout a Fiesta," a membership and networking event Feb. 2, said Carol Langston, A&M-Texarkana communications director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.