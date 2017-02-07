Woman sentenced in embezzlement case

Woman sentenced in embezzlement case

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A woman who embezzled more than $100,000 from a Texarkana lawyer was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison last week. Ashley Meree Wilde, 29, appeared Jan. 30 before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III for formal sentencing on a charge of bank fraud in Texarkana's downtown federal building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu... Feb 3 CAJUN PACA 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) Feb 3 Yahoo Les Wood 20
TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director Feb 2 Truth 2
Granada Apartments (Mar '10) Feb 1 E Brown 9
News 23 mins. ago - Miller Co. sheriff denies violat... (Sep '10) Jan 19 Former CO 8
Wondering what may have happened to: Jan 18 George Nunn 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,523 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC