Woman faces murder charge in stabbing death
A Texarkana, Ark., woman accused of stabbing a man to death following a verbal altercation at her home is facing a second-degree murder charge in Miller County. Sherry Lashay Woods, 35, was initially charged with first-degree battery in the stabbing of 43-year-old Jerry Baker, but the charges were upgraded to murder upon Baker's death at a local emergency room.
