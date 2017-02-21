Woman faces murder charge in stabbing...

Woman faces murder charge in stabbing death

A Texarkana, Ark., woman accused of stabbing a man to death following a verbal altercation at her home is facing a second-degree murder charge in Miller County. Sherry Lashay Woods, 35, was initially charged with first-degree battery in the stabbing of 43-year-old Jerry Baker, but the charges were upgraded to murder upon Baker's death at a local emergency room.

