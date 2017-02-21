Woman accused of setting ex's porch on fire
A woman accused of setting her former girlfriend's porch on fire last year appeared before a Miller County, Ark., judge Tuesday on an arson charge. Tashaundria Moniek Miller, 27, appeared before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom with public defender Matt Stephens for a pretrial hearing Tuesday.
