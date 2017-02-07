Two accused of dog fighting
Jaquavian Johnson, 18, was arrested Friday at a home on East 10th Street in Texarkana, Ark., by animal control officers who took custody of four pit bulls. Christopher Harper, 26, was arrested Saturday morning at the animal shelter when he came to collect the allegedly abused dogs, said Animal Care and Adoption Center Director Charles Lokey.
