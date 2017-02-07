Two accused of dog fighting

Two accused of dog fighting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Jaquavian Johnson, 18, was arrested Friday at a home on East 10th Street in Texarkana, Ark., by animal control officers who took custody of four pit bulls. Christopher Harper, 26, was arrested Saturday morning at the animal shelter when he came to collect the allegedly abused dogs, said Animal Care and Adoption Center Director Charles Lokey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu... Feb 3 CAJUN PACA 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) Feb 3 Yahoo Les Wood 20
TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director Feb 2 Truth 2
Granada Apartments (Mar '10) Feb 1 E Brown 9
News 23 mins. ago - Miller Co. sheriff denies violat... (Sep '10) Jan 19 Former CO 8
Wondering what may have happened to: Jan 18 George Nunn 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC