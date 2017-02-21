Tribute to African-American Women: Banquet honors eight for accomplishments

Dianna Culberson, center, speaks after accepting the Shae Watson Business Award presented by Rosalind Lattier and Yolanda Johnson at the 22nd annual Tribute to African-American Women Awards Banquet presented by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Saturday at the Truman Arnold Center. Eight outstanding individuals were recognized for their achievements Saturday at the 23rd Annual Tribute to African-American Women Awards Banquet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.