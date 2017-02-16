Texarkana Regional gets funding boost for two major projects

The Federal Aviation Administration has greenlit grant money for Texarkana Regional Airport to fund the design of two major projects. Airport Director Mark Mellinger told Airport Authority Board members that the FAA will fund 90 percent of a projected $1.2 million cost in grants to cover engineering fees for designing an extended taxiway for the airport - with the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics picking up the remaining 10 percent.

