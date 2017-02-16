Texarkana Regional gets funding boost for two major projects
The Federal Aviation Administration has greenlit grant money for Texarkana Regional Airport to fund the design of two major projects. Airport Director Mark Mellinger told Airport Authority Board members that the FAA will fund 90 percent of a projected $1.2 million cost in grants to cover engineering fees for designing an extended taxiway for the airport - with the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics picking up the remaining 10 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|21 hr
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|21 hr
|JUSTICE
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Wed
|wild_for_jesus
|8
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
|AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu...
|Feb 3
|CAJUN PACA
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Yahoo Les Wood
|20
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Feb 2
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC