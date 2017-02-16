Texarkana Regional gets funding boost...

Texarkana Regional gets funding boost for two major projects

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Federal Aviation Administration has greenlit grant money for Texarkana Regional Airport to fund the design of two major projects. Airport Director Mark Mellinger told Airport Authority Board members that the FAA will fund 90 percent of a projected $1.2 million cost in grants to cover engineering fees for designing an extended taxiway for the airport - with the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics picking up the remaining 10 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) 21 hr JUSTICE 21
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... 21 hr JUSTICE 1
The World Pervert only got People Wet Wed wild_for_jesus 8
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Feb 12 curious 24
News AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu... Feb 3 CAJUN PACA 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) Feb 3 Yahoo Les Wood 20
TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director Feb 2 Truth 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC