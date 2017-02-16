Texarkana man gets six years in prison for distribution of meth
Curodrick Randle, 41, was sentenced to federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Federal Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Thu
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Thu
|JUSTICE
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Wed
|wild_for_jesus
|8
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
|AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu...
|Feb 3
|CAJUN PACA
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Yahoo Les Wood
|20
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Feb 2
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC