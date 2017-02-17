Teen faces attempted capital murder c...

Teen faces attempted capital murder charge

Chavel Terrel Jemison is considered a juvenile under Arkansas law but has been certified to stand trial as an adult, court records show. Jemison and co-defendant LaTerrance Shaquan Traylor, 19, allegedly held a clerk at Circle K convenience store at gunpoint Jan. 9, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

