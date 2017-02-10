Teen arrested in Pizza Hut robbery on Arkansas side
A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 4 aggravated robbery at Pizza Hut in the 3700 block of North State Line Avenue, according to the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department. "He was in custody prior to TAPD arrest for unrelated robbery charges.
