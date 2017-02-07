Teen, 21-year-old arrested in attempted aggravated robbery of E-Z Mart

Two suspects, ages 21 and 15, were arrested today after the early morning aggravated robbery of the E-Z Mart on Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., after photos of the duo were posted to social media, according to police. About 1:30 a.m. today, a suspect "dressed in black, wearing a shiny metallic mask and a carrying a hammer" tried to rob the E-Z Mart at 3920 Jefferson Ave, according to a press release from Texarkana, Ark., Police Department spokeswoman Cpl.

