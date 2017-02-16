Suspect sought in convenience store shooting
Detectives with the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department continue to look for a suspect in the Saturday night shooting at a local convenience store. The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop at 1804 E. 9th St. The investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred between Benjamin Henderson, 36, and La Quient Hayes, 28, in the store's parking lot.
