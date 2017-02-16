Survivor remembers deadly explosion
Roger Booth visits to the site of the Feb. 15, 1967, explosion in Area E of Building 15 at the former Lone Start Army Ammunition Plant west of Texarkana, Texas. It was Booth's first day on the job at the time of the explosion, and he was the sole survivor of the men and women in direct line of the blast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|17 hr
|JUSTICE
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Wed
|wild_for_jesus
|8
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
|AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu...
|Feb 3
|CAJUN PACA
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Yahoo Les Wood
|20
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Feb 2
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC