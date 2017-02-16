Survivor remembers deadly explosion

Survivor remembers deadly explosion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Roger Booth visits to the site of the Feb. 15, 1967, explosion in Area E of Building 15 at the former Lone Start Army Ammunition Plant west of Texarkana, Texas. It was Booth's first day on the job at the time of the explosion, and he was the sole survivor of the men and women in direct line of the blast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) 16 hr JUSTICE 21
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... 17 hr JUSTICE 1
The World Pervert only got People Wet Wed wild_for_jesus 8
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Feb 12 curious 24
News AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu... Feb 3 CAJUN PACA 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) Feb 3 Yahoo Les Wood 20
TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director Feb 2 Truth 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC