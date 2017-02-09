Skull found in Arkansas is that of 17th-century Native American
A skull found along the Red River in southwestern Arkansas in 2014 has been identified as that of a 17th-century Native American. Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton told the Texarkana Gazette the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center said the skull was from a man in the Caddo tribe.
