Senator favors tougher Act 309 progra...

Senator favors tougher Act 309 program rules

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NWAonline

The beating death of a Miller County jailer in December has focused new attention on the criteria state prisoners must meet to participate in the longtime Act 309 work-release program that lets them serve some of their sentences in county or local jails. While state Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said he wants to toughen those criteria, his fellow Republican, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, urged a cautious approach in making any such changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) 4 hr Trustnobody1234 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case 9 hr George Nunn 1
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Sun Texarkanacc 19
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Feb 16 JUSTICE 21
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Feb 16 JUSTICE 1
The World Pervert only got People Wet Feb 15 wild_for_jesus 8
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Feb 12 curious 24
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC