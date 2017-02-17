Senator favors tougher Act 309 program rules

The beating death of a Miller County jailer in December has focused new attention on the criteria state prisoners must meet to participate in the longtime Act 309 work-release program that lets them serve some of their sentences in county or local jails. While state Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said he wants to toughen those criteria, his fellow Republican, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, urged a cautious approach in making any such changes.

