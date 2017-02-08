Report: Pilot performed test minutes ...

Report: Pilot performed test minutes before crash killed 2 in Arkansas

A single-engine plane crash near Gurdon last month that left two people dead resulted from mechanical problems during an equipment test, according to a preliminary crash report. The National Transportation and Safety Board report released Monday details the Jan. 5 flight from McKinney, Texas, bound for Franklin, N.C., that killed Jimmy Kent, 40, and Robert Charles Kent Jr., 36, when the plane crashed into a swamp near Gurdon.

