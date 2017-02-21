Police Association breaks ties with fundraising company
Texarkana, Ark., Police Association has broken ties with a company hired to raise funds after the company violated the terms of the contract and complaints were made to local police, a Texas-side police spokesman said in a press release. "We have received complaints regarding companies or individuals soliciting money for the Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Ark., police departments.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Mon
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Mon
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Feb 15
|wild_for_jesus
|8
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
