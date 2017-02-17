Parade celebrates unity, leaders

Parade celebrates unity, leaders

18 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Members of the Faith, Love & Hope Stompers Drumline make their way down East Broad Street during the 26th annual Twin City Black History Association's parade Saturday in downtown Texarkana. The spring-like weather thankfully held off its rain Saturday, allowing local residents to collect on both sides of the state line in downtown Texarkana to celebrate African-American history.

