'No doubt ... he was for Texarkana'

'No doubt ... he was for Texarkana'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

In his trademark "little red hat" or sports coats, Bobby Ferguson had a decades-long passion and drive to make Texarkana, Ark., a better place to live and work. But he was well known in the state and nation's capitols, fostering connections that over time parlayed into an estimated $73 million in grant funding for his beloved Texarkana, Ark., said Jerry Shipp, Ferguson's longtime friend and business partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Thu JUSTICE 21
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Thu JUSTICE 1
The World Pervert only got People Wet Wed wild_for_jesus 8
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Feb 12 curious 24
News AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu... Feb 3 CAJUN PACA 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) Feb 3 Yahoo Les Wood 20
TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director Feb 2 Truth 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC