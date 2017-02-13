New burger joint offers old-fashioned fare, feeling
Sum Burger is now open on Jefferson Boulevard in Texarkana, Ark. Owner Matthew Palmer, who also owns Big Jake's Bar-B-Que, says the inspiration for this new restaurant came from his grandfather's burger place in Longview, Texas.
