Neighborhood center to reopen March 2

Neighborhood center to reopen March 2

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Barbara Pitts, of Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas, poses for a portrait Thursday at the recently reopened Sandflat, Glendale, Shannon Neighborhood Center in Texarkana, Ark. Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas has reopened to the Sandflat, Glendale, Shannon Neighborhood Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Feb 25 wild_for_jesus 9
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Feb 20 Trustnobody1234 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb 20 George Nunn 1
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Feb 19 Texarkanacc 19
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Feb 16 JUSTICE 21
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Feb 16 JUSTICE 1
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Feb 12 curious 24
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Miller County was issued at March 02 at 10:10AM CST

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC