Motion seeks OK to sell convention center for $6.5M
A motion recently filed in Texarkana, Texas, bankruptcy court seeks approval to sell the Arkansas Convention Center for more than $6.5 million. Texarkana Hotels LLC, which is owned by Hiren Patel, a medical doctor who used to practice in Texarkana, filed a motion Feb. 10 seeking authorization from a bankruptcy judge to sell the property to James Naples of Texarkana for $6,550,000 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Thu
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Thu
|JUSTICE
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Wed
|wild_for_jesus
|8
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
|AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu...
|Feb 3
|CAJUN PACA
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Yahoo Les Wood
|20
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Feb 2
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC