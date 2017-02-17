Motion seeks OK to sell convention center for $6.5M

A motion recently filed in Texarkana, Texas, bankruptcy court seeks approval to sell the Arkansas Convention Center for more than $6.5 million. Texarkana Hotels LLC, which is owned by Hiren Patel, a medical doctor who used to practice in Texarkana, filed a motion Feb. 10 seeking authorization from a bankruptcy judge to sell the property to James Naples of Texarkana for $6,550,000 in cash.

