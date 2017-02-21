Man pleads not guilty in fatal nightclub attack

A Texarkana man accused of killing a man he was previously sentenced to prison for shooting at entered a not guilty plea Tuesday before a judge in Miller County, Ark. LaJason Jaquize Coakley, 23, appeared Tuesday before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom with Texarkana lawyer Darren Anderson for a hearing in a courtroom at the Miller County jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.