Man pleads guilty to depot thefts

A former Red River Army Depot inspector pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of vehicle parts that cost the government more than $700,000. Jason Allen Autrey, 36, carried off Hawker batteries and Bradley bolt-on armor kits worth at least $762,000 while working for the depot as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic inspector in the dynamometer section of the maintenance directorate, according to a factual basis used to create the following account.

