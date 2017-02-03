Lab confirms skull as that of missing...

Lab confirms skull as that of missing man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The skull found near Bradley, Ark., has been identified by the Arkansas Crime Lab as Eric Jones, 24, who has been missing since July 8, 2015. With the confirmation, a death investigation has started, with the Arkansas State Police leading the investigation with the assistance from the Miller County Sheriff's Department, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu... 8 hr CAJUN PACA 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) 9 hr Yahoo Les Wood 20
TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director Thu Truth 2
Granada Apartments (Mar '10) Feb 1 E Brown 9
News 23 mins. ago - Miller Co. sheriff denies violat... (Sep '10) Jan 19 Former CO 8
Wondering what may have happened to: Jan 18 George Nunn 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC