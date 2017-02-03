Lab confirms skull as that of missing man
The skull found near Bradley, Ark., has been identified by the Arkansas Crime Lab as Eric Jones, 24, who has been missing since July 8, 2015. With the confirmation, a death investigation has started, with the Arkansas State Police leading the investigation with the assistance from the Miller County Sheriff's Department, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu...
|8 hr
|CAJUN PACA
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|Yahoo Les Wood
|20
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Thu
|Truth
|2
|Granada Apartments (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|E Brown
|9
|23 mins. ago - Miller Co. sheriff denies violat... (Sep '10)
|Jan 19
|Former CO
|8
|Wondering what may have happened to:
|Jan 18
|George Nunn
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC