Jury slated to be chosen in murder trial
Jury selection is expected to begin this morning at the Bowie County courthouse for one of three defendants accused of murder in the 2015 shooting death of a Texarkana man. Marquell Deonte Smith, 22, is the first of those accused in the February 2015 death of 24-year-old Christopher Guilbeau, whose body was discovered in a Texarkana, Texas, alley in March 2015.
