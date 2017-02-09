Judy Morgan serves in final A&M Unive...

Judy Morgan serves in final A&M University System Board of Regents meeting

Texas A&M University System's Chancellor John Sharp and Regent Judy Morgan are seen after Morgan's final Board of Regents meeting in College Station. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M University System Morgan, who received a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Texarkana, is stepping down after six years of helping to lead the A&M System through a period of extraordinary growth and advancement.

