Judge issues gag order in murder of store clerk

A circuit judge in Miller County issued a gag order Wednesday preventing the prosecution, defense or law enforcement from discussing the case of a 12-year-old Fouke, Ark., boy accused of capital murder. The youth was arrested last week in the shooting death of 21-year-old Christa Shockley, who was shot to death in the early hours of Feb. 7 while working at the Fouke E-Z Mart in the 100 block of North Monster Expressway.

