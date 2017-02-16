Former dance coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a male student

A former Texarkana, Ark., School District teacher and dance coach pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old male student Tuesday in exchange for a six-year term of probation. Julie Gross Aultman, 43, appeared before Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones with Texarkana lawyer Jason Horton for a hearing Tuesday morning at the Miller County jail complex.

