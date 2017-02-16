Former dance coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a male student
A former Texarkana, Ark., School District teacher and dance coach pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old male student Tuesday in exchange for a six-year term of probation. Julie Gross Aultman, 43, appeared before Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones with Texarkana lawyer Jason Horton for a hearing Tuesday morning at the Miller County jail complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|15 hr
|JUSTICE
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Wed
|wild_for_jesus
|8
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
|AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu...
|Feb 3
|CAJUN PACA
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Yahoo Les Wood
|20
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Feb 2
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC