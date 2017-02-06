Former county treasurer accused of theft
Texarkana, Ark., police are seeking an arrest warrant for theft of property that names former Miller County treasurer Danny Lewis. According to a motion filed Wednesday by Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black, an affidavit seeking a warrant for Lewis' arrest was submitted Jan. 18 to her office by the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.
