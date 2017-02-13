Education News
Texarkana, Ark. - Jasmine Ammann, Marcades Blanks, Alexis Bradley, Haley Brundon, Miranda Cannady, Stanley Chapman, Dylon Cotton , Caine Cutshall, Aimee Durham, Sharay Facen, Shawn House, Jonathan Johnson, Shannon Johnston, David Kindle, Caleb Maloney, Tylesha Marshall, Roy Massey, Serena Nix, Jeanne Philyaw, Miranda Sellers, Jacob Shaw, Nathaniel Son, Sierra Strickland, Trey Taylor, Ladon Tyous, William Taylor Potter of Texarkana, Ark., who is studying at Louisiana State University's Manship School of Mass Communication, was recently named a 2017 Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Sun
|curious
|24
|AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accu...
|Feb 3
|CAJUN PACA
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Feb 3
|Yahoo Les Wood
|20
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Feb 2
|Truth
|2
|Granada Apartments (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|E Brown
|9
|23 mins. ago - Miller Co. sheriff denies violat... (Sep '10)
|Jan 19
|Former CO
|8
|Wondering what may have happened to:
|Jan 18
|George Nunn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC