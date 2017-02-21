Dog proposal raises support, questions
Texarkana, Ark., Animal Control Officer Richard Hinton explains the importance of passing a new city ordinance concerning dogs being kept on chains during the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday at City Hall. A proposed city ordinance that would change the law on chaining dogs drew both support and objection at Tuesday's Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors meeting.
