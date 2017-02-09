Conference to give insight into autism

Dr. Temple Grandin will speak March 17 at the Convention Center, 5200 Convention Plaza Drive, Texarkana, Ark. Grandin, who has autism, offers frank personal insight and evidence-based research on the autistic mind.

