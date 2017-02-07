Community mourns clerk: Fouke in shock over shooting death of Christa Shockley
Christa Shockley, 21, was hard working and attending college to build a future, but it ended about 2 a.m. Thursday when she was fatally shot, allegedly by a 12-year-old boy, while she was working a graveyard shift at the Fouke, Ark., E-Z Mart. Statements have been issued by E-Z Mart CEO Sonja Hubbard, University of Arkansas Community College Chancellor Chris Thomason, and Texarkana Regional Airport Director Mark Mellinger.
