City mulls new, higher fees for its services
At a workshop meeting Thursday, Mayor Ruth Penney-Bell, City Manager Kenny Haskin and other city officials discussed new and increased fees for various fire department and animal shelter services. The proposal probably will come before the Board of Directors for a vote in March, Haskin said.
