Chamber continues effort to help with completion of I-49
Work continues on Interstate 49, which will eventually run from New Orleans to Canada. Because of that, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce has been joining forces with other organizations to help expedite this effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|wild_for_jesus
|9
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Feb 20
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC