Businessman accused of defrauding associates

Recent filings in a civil lawsuit accuse former Miller County Treasurer Danny Lewis of bilking his former business associates of nearly $100,000. Lewis and his wife, Tami Lewis, are named as defendants in a civil suit filed last year on behalf of Texarkana, Ark.-based Chandler Insurance and the company's owners, Danny and Charlotte Jewell.

