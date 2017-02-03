Boy charged with capital murder in sh...

Boy charged with capital murder in shooting death of store clerk

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Fouke, Ark., this morning and charged with capital murder after a woman was fatally shot at a convenience store there, according to Miller County Sheriff's Office. Christa Shockley, 21, was shot about 2 a.m. today at E-Z Mart on U.S. Highway 71 in Fouke, said MCSO spokesman Michael McQuerrey.

Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

