Texarkana Symphony Orchestra will present "Rhythm and Ragtime," a celebration of Scott Joplin featuring Scott Kirby, Candace Taylor and the Texarkana Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Perot Theatre. Tickets are $17, $29 and $40, student tickets available with ID, group discounts available.
