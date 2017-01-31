Bail set for $1M: Police say suspect upset about being introduced to drugs
"He told our investigator that Donnie had introduced him and his wife to drugs and he was upset about that," Bowie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Neal said. Smallwood, 40, was reportedly shot multiple times near the front door of his trailer in the Texarkana Mobile Home Park on Terrace Plaza Street in Liberty-Eylau at around 7 p.m. Smallwood's girlfriend, who was in the trailer when the shooting occurred, ran to a neighbor's for help.
