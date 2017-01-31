Armed stalker handed 130 years in terrorizing; Arkansas man shot ex-girlfriend

A Miller County man who shot a former girlfriend after stalking and terrorizing her for months received a 130-year prison sentence Tuesday as part of a plea bargain. Curtis Theo Jones, 53, of Texarkana pleaded guilty to 11 felonies, including attempted murder, in connection with a Jan. 21, 2015, shooting in the victim's garage in Texarkana and a December 2014 residential burglary of the victim's home.

