Arbor Day celebration includes tree giveaway

City Hall will partner with Texas A&M Forest Service and Arkansas Forestry Commission to give away trees during Texarkana's third annual Arbor Day celebration from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 4 across from the Rotary Splash Pad at Spring Lake Park. The city invites the public to participate by selecting free trees to take home and plant.

