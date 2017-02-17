Alleged would-be burglars found hiding under lawn furniture
Two men were arrested early this morning after police received a call about a burglary in the 9000 block of Holmes Lane in Texarkana, Texas, according to a press release. Keenan Riley, 20, of Texarkana, Ark., and Michael Clark, 18, of Texarkana, Texas, were taken into custody without incident after police responded to a report of "three males with flashlights looking into several parked vehicles at 2:45 this morning," police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.
