Yes, really, those signs mean stop
Dear Mahatma: Can you tell me why the city places those red, eight-sided road signs in west Little Rock? It has something to do with traffic. Where do drivers go to find out what they are good for? -- Ciao, Baby Dear Ciao: Our copy of the Arkansas Driver License Study Guide, page 14, identifies those as "stop signs."
