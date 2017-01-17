Victim in attempted Arkansas-side rob...

Victim in attempted Arkansas-side robbery sent to hospital

A victim in an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon on the Arkansas side is in a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, a police official said. About noon, the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department responded to the 900 block of Jackson Street in reference to a 911 call of shots fired, said Officer Kristi Bennett, police spokeswoman.

