Veterans share ideas, concerns at meeting
Veterans speak out about their issues and ideas for improvement for the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, La., during a town hall meeting between hospital staff and area veterans Thursday at the Texarkana, Ark., Convention Center. Medical staff with Shreveport's Overton Brooks VA Medical Center informed military veterans about ongoing patient service improvements as well as took comments on needed improvements at a local town hall meeting Thursday.
