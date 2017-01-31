Vehicle of missing man discovered near Bradley, Ark.

A truck found near a skull Jan. 23 in Lafayette County, Ark., has been identified as belonging to a missing Miller County man, according to Miller County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael McQuerrey. The missing man is believed to be Eric Jones, 24, who was last seen leaving his mother's house in Doddridge, Ark., between 8 and 8:30 p.m. July 8, 2015, according to a Texarkana Gazette news account published July 19, 2015.

