Three teens are chosen
Three new Outstanding Teen titleholders were crowned Saturday night during the Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers Pageant at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center. The new teen titleholders for 2017 are Hannah Barbaree as Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers Outstanding Teen for the Arkansas side of Texarkana, Allie Graves as Miss Texarkana Outstanding Teen for the Texas side and Rachel Johnson as Miss Twin Rivers Outstanding Teen.
