Three accused of faking crash with U-Haul truck
Arrest warrants have been issued for three people accused of staging an accident between a car and a rented U-Haul truck in an alleged insurance fraud case. Lavelda Rogers, 50, Wanda Wrightner, 50, and Kenneth Blake, 51, are accused of fraudulent insurance acts, according to affidavits attached to arrest warrants filed in December in Miller County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen...
|Dec 25
|Wildchild
|152
|Christmas time Again 2013-216
|Dec 22
|Just Me
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Dec 20
|wild_for_jesus
|4
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|Yahoo Les Wood
|221
|Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves
|Dec 17
|Joe Kewl
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Dec 15
|Yahoo Les Wood
|18
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Dec 11
|Yahoo Les Wood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC