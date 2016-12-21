Three accused of faking crash with U-Haul truck

Arrest warrants have been issued for three people accused of staging an accident between a car and a rented U-Haul truck in an alleged insurance fraud case. Lavelda Rogers, 50, Wanda Wrightner, 50, and Kenneth Blake, 51, are accused of fraudulent insurance acts, according to affidavits attached to arrest warrants filed in December in Miller County.

