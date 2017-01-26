Shooting victim's family sues Raceway owners
Representing the family of Jesse Hamilton, lawyers Hal Cook of Little Rock, left, and Jack Boyd of Texarkana hold a press conference regarding a lawsuit claiming negligent and inadequate security by the owners and operators of the Raceway convenience store on State Line Avenue. The family of a man fatally shot in September 2015 in the parking lot of Raceway convenience store on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., has filed a wrongful death suit against the store's owners and operator.
